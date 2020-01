Дим в самолет на Ryanair хвърли пътниците в паника

Ryanair crew declar Mayday reporting smoke in the cabin on 737-8ASBoeing 737-8AS(EI-EVH) flight FR-1006 21JAN2020 Bucharest to London Stansted, with 169 people on board, was in the initial climb out of Otopeni Romania's airport The aircraft stopped the climb at 5000 feet, a few minutes later advised the situation on board was improving. The aircraft entered a hold to burn off fuel and returned to Otopeni for a safe landing on runway 26R about one hour after departure.FR-1006