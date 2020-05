Капсулата на SpaceX с двама американски астронавти на борда се скачи с МКС

WATCH FREE HERE ON LadsCave :-)May 31, Sunday10:27 a.m. – Docking of the SpaceX/DM-2 Crew Dragon and NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station – Hawthorne, California/Johnson Space Center (All Channels)12:45 p.m. – SpaceX/Crew Dragon hatch opening to the International Space Station – Hawthorne, California/Johnson Space Center (All Channels)1:15 p.m. – SpaceX/Crew Dragon and International Space Station crew welcoming event aboard the International Space Station (All Channels)3:15 p.m. – SpaceX/Dragon DM-2 post-docking briefing (All Channels)4:30 p.m. – Video file feed of SpaceX/DM-2 rendezvous, docking, hatch opening and welcoming ceremony (Media Channel)https://www.facebook.com/ladscavehttps://www.facebook.com/ladscave/live_videos