80 години от края на Втората световна война! Пред сградата на ЕП се състоя официлана церемония за Деня на победата в Европа

Днес пред сградата на ЕП се състоя официлана церемония по повод Деня на победата – 9 май и 80-годишнината от края на Втората световна война.



На церемонията специална реч произнесе председателят на Европейския парламент Роберта Мецола, която публикуваме без редакторска намеса:



Dear President Costa, dear António,

Dear Members,

Distinguished guests,

Dear veterans,

Dear friends,



We gather today, in this House of European democracy, to mark a solemn and significant

anniversary: eighty years since the end of the Second World War in Europe – the largest and

deadliest conflict in human history – and the very reason our Union was born.



We come together to remember those who fought, and those who fell. We honour their courage,

their sacrifice, and their defiance in the face of tyranny. We remember, so that the horrors of

Europe’s darkest chapter are never repeated.



They fought so we could live in peace.

They sacrificed their lives so we could live in freedom.

They risked everything so our children could grow up safe.

We will always remember them.



Eighty years ago today, in a red-brick schoolhouse in Reims – just a few hours west of where

we are now – Nazi Germany signed its unconditional surrender, bringing the war in Europe to

an end.



By the next morning, the guns had fallen silent. In London, Paris, and Prague, people poured

into the streets. They embraced. They sang. They wept – with joy, with relief, but also with

grief.



It was a day many feared they would never live to see. After nearly six long years, the war in

Europe was finally over.



But for millions, peace came too late. Tens of millions of lives had been lost. Among them, six

million Jews. Entire communities were erased. Entire generations wiped out. Entire cities

reduced to ash. Many who survived faced famine, displacement, and disease.



For a generation, trauma left its mark in silence. Millions of children across Europe would grow

up without a father. Their mothers without a husband. The war was over – but the wounds were

deep.



And for millions across Europe, 1945 brought not liberation, but a new kind of oppression. As

Stalin’s grip tightened, an Iron Curtain descended upon Europe, dividing countries, families,

and lives. For the people of Warsaw and Riga, Bratislava and East Berlin, the end of one

struggle marked the beginning of another. And it would take decades before they could truly

be free.

In the aftermath of the war, Europe lay in ruins. But its spirit was unbroken. And across the

continent, people began the quiet, dignified work of rebuilding. Not only with bricks – but with

hope.



The names that line these rooms and corridors – Schuman and Adenaeur, Spaak and De Gasperi,

Churchill and Monnet – these were men who had lived through the war. Who had buried

brothers, lost friends, and seen cities burn. And yet, they chose reconciliation over revenge.

They chose to believe that former enemies could become partners. That cooperation was not a

weakness – but a necessity.



From their courage, a new Europe was born. A Europe that rejected the poison of the past, and

dared to build peace. And it is because of them that we stand here today – in a Parliament of

nations, of former foes turned friends, united by a shared promise: never again.



Forty years ago, President Ronald Reagan stood before this very Parliament and spoke with

profound admiration of what had been achieved. These were his words:



“Europe, beloved Europe, you are greater than you know. You are the treasury of centuries of

Western thought and Western culture; you are the father of Western ideals and the mother of

Western faith.



Europe, you have been the power and the glory of the West, and you are a moral success. In

the horrors after World War II, you rejected totalitarianism; you rejected the lure of the new

superman and a new Communist man; you proved that you were and are a moral triumph.



You in the West are a Europe without illusions, a Europe firmly grounded in the ideals and

traditions that made her greatness, a Europe unbound and unfettered by a bankrupt ideology.

You are today a new Europe on the brink of a new century, a democratic community with much

to be proud of.”



His words were not only a recognition of how far Europe had come, but a call to protect what

we had built.



We owe a profound debt to the men and women who made that peace possible. And some of

them are with us today.



It is my deepest honour to welcome three extraordinary men who lived through that war, and

who carry its memory still:

Mr Robert Chot

Mr Janusz Komorowski

Mr Janusz Maksymowicz



To you – and to all those who are not with us today – we say simply: thank you.



Your courage lit Europe’s darkest hour. You risked your lives so that we could live ours. You

chose to resist. You chose to hope. And we will never forget.



Eighty years have passed. But the story is not over. Once again, war has returned to Europe.

Once again, cities are being bombed. Civilians attacked. Families torn apart.



The people of Ukraine are fighting not only for their land – but for freedom, for sovereignty,

for democracy. Just as our parents and grandparents once did.



This Parliament will always stand with those who seek peace, against those who shatter it. For

liberty, and against tyranny. The task before us today is the same as it was then:



To honour memory.

To protect democracy.

To preserve peace. A peace that is just, real, and lasting.

Thank you.



По-късно през деня на пленарно заседание в Страсбург ще бъде гласувана позицията на ЕП относно приоритетите за дългосрочния бюджет на ЕС за периода 2028-2035 г. Евродепутатите ще гласуват визията на Парламента за следващата многогодишна финансова рамка (МФР). След гласуването председателят на ЕП и докладчиците ще проведат пресконференция.





