A LEGACY THAT SPANS ALMOST HALF A CENTURY

The history of Swiss Arabian is an enchanting tale that spans over 40 years. This pioneer in Arabian perfumes was founded in 1974 by Mr. Hussein Adam Ali, a visionary young man from Yemen with a wealth of knowledge and a deep passion for perfumery.

Swiss Arabian’s brand products

The brand’s line of products consists of: high-quality concentrated perfume oils, eau de parfum, spray perfumes, bakhoor (incense), gift sets and air fresheners.

Продукти с марката SwissArabian

Колекциите, които брандът SwissArabianпредлага, могат да се разделят на няколко вида: концентрирани парфюмни масла с най-високо качество, парфюми, бакхур (bakhoor), дезодоранти и освежители за въздух.

Concentrated perfume oils

At Swiss Arabian, our expertise and passion, our knowledge of iconic Arabian perfumery, oriental craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, all come together to create fragrances that capture your imagination and celebrate your true essence. Our mission is to create the perfect mix of fragrances by being true to our heritage, along with utilizing our technical expertise to blend authentic ingredients from the East and the West. We’ve made it our goal to help each and every individual find their unique, perfect mix of fragrances. The concentrated perfume oils are created for intimate and precious moments. By incorporating the scents of patchouli, musk, oudh, vanilla, bergamot, vetiver and roses,they successfully manage to transfer you to the mystical land of legends, in the tales of a thousand and one nights, encaptured in eternity.

With the oils of the Swiss Arabian brand, you can encapsulate the grandeur of the rulers and carry a piece of those coveted royal times in the palm of your hand. After all, what wouldthe modern worldbe without a touch of mysticism and magic? Swiss Arabian flawlessly manages to tell the eternal tale in which you’re taking on the main role. The incomparable quality of the perfume oils is indisputable proof of their durability, both in the hot sun and in the cool sea waters. The oils are designed to suit both men and women, and some of them are unisex.

Come experience this perfect mix of culture and perfumery. Allow our exquisite creations to lead you on an aromatic journey of the senses, culminating with an impeccable memory that is bound to enchant your soul forevermore.

Концентрирани парфюмни маслаSwissArabian

Целта на бранда е да предложи най-доброто от ароматите на Изтока, съчетани в прецизни и трайни комбинации от благоуханни продукти, съобразени с изискания вкус на Запада. Концентрираните парфюмни масла са създадени от пречистеното съдържание на ориенталски аромати- като пачули, сандалово дърво, уд, амбра, жасмин, орхидея, съчетани прецизно в изделия, специално разработени за европейския пазар. Уханията на ванилия, бергамот, ветивер и рози ни пренасят в мистичния свят на легендите, в приказките от хиляда и една нощ, в безвремието. Чрез маслата на марката SwissArabian можете да се докоснете до величието на владетелите и да пренесете в дланта си късче от онези жадувани времена на принцове и принцеси. Все пак какво би бил модерният свят без нотка мистика и магия? SwissArabianви разказва безкрайната приказка, в която главните герои сте вие. Несравнимото качество на парфюмните масла е доказателство за тяхната трайност, както под жаркото слънце, така и в хладните морски води. Маслата са разработени така, че да подхождат на мъже и на жени, а някои от тях са унисекс.

Spray perfumes

Redefining the intuitive blend of the finest perfumery art.

Swiss Arabian’s spray perfumes arebound to evoke a unique locket of memories that are not only exquisite, but undoubtedly sacred.





They are blended using only the most precious ingredients. Designed to warm up a winter night, they blossom over the skin with a scent of saffron strands, delicate orange flower and jasmine. The flowers melt like sugared petals into delectable caramel and candy floss, with mouth-watering vivacity. Leading you down to a golden sunset of intimacy scented with silky white amber and earthy oak moss, the aromas willaccompany you long after the memories of your longed-for precious moments have taken their spot in the deepest portions of your soul.



The perfume’s combinations are created with the most precious blooms, as if you were walking on a sea of petals. Your beauty is enhanced with white roses, iris and white musk. The delicate nuance of raspberry mirrors the blush on your cheek as you luxuriate in the scent of warm cashmere, smooth sandalwood and velvety musks. The scentis designed to bring an inner glow to your soul – it wraps you in a golden aura of scent as you bask in its unique fragrance.Leather, resins and inky nagarmotha tempt the radiant fruit towards a sultry afternoon. A velvet cloak of oud and musk enrobes you in the sun-kissed heat of this unforgettable day, that makes your heart flutter for reasons you will only share in secret.

Swiss Arabianadheres to maintaining constant quality and thoroughness. That’s why the product’s rangeflawlessly showcases the sense of Eastern culture, utilizing various fragrances designed for every taste. The unadulterated scent of oriental magic from vanilla, musk, roses, sandalwood, patchouli and many others can be felt from a distance.

Парфюми SwissArabian

Неочакваното въздействие на приказните аромати на Изтока, носещи мистичност, страст и пробуждане, ви кара да пожелаете да имате всичко, което предлага SwissArabian. Чувствените ухания на парфюмите остават часове наред по вашата кожа като отпечатък за съвършенство и изтънчен вкус. Това е вашата запазена марка, когато излизате вечер или докато сте поканили приятеливкъщи само, за да се похвалите. Обгърнати от флорално-дървесни ориенталски аромати, вие сте готови да изживеете дългите летни дни в компанията на приказното източно ухание, а ако излизате вечер, ванилия, пачули, амбра, масло от уд, плодови и пикантни нотки, мед и шафран ще бъдат вашата визитна картичка. Изберете отличителния характер на продуктите на SwissArabian, на който всички ще пожелаят да подражават. Подарете си насладата, която заслужавате. Ароматите се предлагат във варианти за мъже, за жени и унисекс.

Bakhoor (Incense)

A symphony of scent. The scent of harmony.

Bakhoor is the perfect product for your home. The place where a person spends his or her most yearned-for time deserves a treat. The longing for peace, pleasure and safety makes the choice of an iconic fragrance the answer to yourfine taste for in-home comfort.Bakhoor is an intensewood fragrance made by an extraction from the most precious trees – it’s a surprise you’ve never dreamed of. When you burn a bakhoor, it exposes a mesmerizing blend of luxurious notes merging with a precious bland. Rose and spice mingle into the powdery notes of citrus and aldehydes blurring softly into one another, gathering heat as the peppery spices of geranium and nutmeg take centre stage. A breeze of heady Damascene rose and sober heliotrope adds a touch of elegance in the air. The base intensifies into a leathery, earthy finish of labdanum and patchouli. Through the mists of soft musk looms a gleaming golden drop of precious oud: the final resonating note of a beautiful symphony.

The ever-so-persistent aroma floats in the air tempting you with its invitation of roses bathed in the pure gold of precious oud, adding to the petals’ strength and making for a dreamy breeze of rose gold.

As the earthy green galbanum melds with the warmest amber, the harmony is enhanced with spicy saffron, aromatic cardamom and the heat of cloves. The island mist intensifies as new layers create an intense symphony of scent, reaching a masterful crescendo with patchouli, more waves of amber, velvety sandalwood and finally, a cloak of golden oud rounding off the final act and lingering away on this magical isle.

Invite the heavenly beauty of the garden closer to your heart with bakhoor. You’ll surrender to the joy of greenery, exotic petals and luscious plump blackcurrants. This mouth-watering feast heralds the entrance of dainty violets, heady jasmine and blushing pink Bulgarian roses. Smoky opoponax adds depth, wreathing you in a golden richness and melting seamlessly into creamy vanilla accords. A welcoming final act of precious oud, wisps of incense and feathery musks helps you succumb to pure pleasure as the exquisite aroma surrounds you.

The range of bakhoor that Swiss Arabian offers can satisfy even the most refined taste.

BakhoorSwissArabian

Бакхур, или bakhoor е съвършеното изделие за вашия дом. Мястото, където човек прекарва най-желаното си време, заслужава награда. Копнежът по спокойствие, удоволствие и сигурност правят избора на аромат за дома много прецизен. Тук е ролята на бакхур. Това е изненада, която не сте и сънували. По своята същност, бакхур представлява аромат за дома на блокчета или фини стърготини, направени от дървесината на най-ценните дървета, от които се извлича скъпоценното масло от уд.

Поставен във вашия дом, бакхур заема централна позиция, която допълва вашите парфюмни аромати. Освен, че ароматизира помещенията, той внася незабавна положителна енергия, защото както казват египтяните (а те разбират от аромати): „Където влезе хубав аромат, лошата енергия излиза“. Ароматите на бакхур са различни, както флорални-мускусни, така и дървесно-ориенталски. Те разкриват очарованието на скритите ухания на иланг-иланг, лавандула, салвия, артемизия, канела, кедър, бял мускус, амбра, ветивер, сандалово дърво, шафран, карамел и много други. Гамата от bakhoor, която SwissArabian предлага, може да отговори и на най-изискания вкус. На една ръка разстояние пред очите ви ще оживее цялата магия на Изтока.

Deodorants SWISS ARABIAN

?????

Дезодоранти SwissArabian

SwissArabian държи на качеството и пълнотата, затова в гамата продукти, които се грижат за вашето отлично преживяване на Изток, са включени различни дезодоранти с аромати, разработени за всеки вкус. Свежест, чувственост и страст ще намерите в женските серии, а неустоимост, непреклонност, сила, стил и сигурност – в ароматите за мъже. SwissArabian не признава ограниченията, затова има цяла серия от унисекс аромати. Ключът към всичко е в използването на качествени и ценни суровини, като дървесни масла, богата палитра от цветя, плодови комбинации, дори подправки и билки. Неподправеният мирис на ориенталската магия от ванилия, мускус, рози, сандалово дърво, пачули и много други се долавя от разстояние. Бъдете неповторими, заложете на SwissArabian.

Air Fresheners

Swiss Arabianknows best how important it is to feel good in each room. You can’t be present somewhere without being accompanied by the scents you have chosen to represent your essence. Just imagine the tiny drops of fragrance filling the room where you have chosen to spend your time. Explodingmolecules of cederwood, sandalwood, oudh, amber,shoothing notes of patchouli, crispy notes of grapefruit and Caribbean lime, rich aroma of delicate lotus flowers and the evergreen precious agarwood.

The magic of the fragrances will accompany you wherever you may be. They will stick with you and contribute to the performance of your tasks during the day, or will help you relax in the enjoyment of a well-deserved rest.

Complete yourSwiss Arabian collection, choose the endless freshness.

Освежители за въздух SwissArabian

За SwissArabian всички помещения са важни. Няма как да бъдете някъде, без да сте придружени от ароматите, които сте избрали да представят същността ви. Представете си, фини капчици от аромат, изпълващи стаята, в която сте избрали да прекарате времето си. Избухващите молекули на амбра, успокояващите нотки на пачули, наситеният аромат на сандалово дърво, цъфтящите орхидеи, рози, магнолия, жасмин, покоряващите ванилия, карамел, лавандула и мускус, участват в магията от благоухания, които ще са с вас, каквото и да сте избрали да вършите. Те ще ви съпътстват и ще допринасят за изпълнението на задачите ви през деня или ще ви помогнат да се отпуснете в наслада на заслужена почивка. Допълнете колекцията си от аромати, доверете се на SwissArabian.

Коментар с Facebook